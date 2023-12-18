Josh Cavallo names and shames trolls sending him abuse

Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo has named and shamed some of the trolls still sending him death threats and hateful abuse two years after he came out as gay.

Posting to Instagram, the Adelaide United player wrote, “I share my life via this social media platform to help individuals grow around the world.

“To feel empowered in their own skin. To be comfortable with the person they wish to be.

“I’m hand on heart so proud of how much my football club and the LGBTQIA+ community have grown in the world of football but we have to remember there is still a huge amount of work left.”

Josh apologised to his followers for a slide in the post containing a collage of some of the hateful messages he’s received.

“We are in 2023 and this behaviour can be more harmful than you think,” he said.

“Two years on from my coming out journey and I go through my everyday life being reminded how people wish me dead.

“To all you social media platforms, all I have to say to you is do better.”

The soccer player’s followers flooded the comment section with love and support.

Josh Cavallo introduces boyfriend Leighton

Last month, Josh Cavallo turned 24 and celebrated by posting some birthday pics with his boyfriend Leighton Morrell. Leighton is a tradie and a leader of WA gay rugby club the Perth Rams.

In July, Josh signed on for two more years with his A-League club.

Since February, Josh been sidelined after he ruptured his ACL and underwent surgery. He told followers last month he was back in training as his recovery continues.

