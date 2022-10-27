Josh Cavallo marks one year since he came out as gay in moving post

Australian gay soccer player Josh Cavallo has marked the one-year anniversary of his trailblazing coming out video in a moving post.

Last October, the Adelaide United player became the only openly gay footballer at the top level of the sport, opening up about his sexuality in a video that went around the world.

This week, Josh took to social media one year later, writing, “Today marks one year since I stood in front of a camera not knowing if there will ever be a future for me in sport.

“Taking that step in my life was not only for myself but for the people in this world that believe there is no place for them in sport.”

“Thank you to every single person reading this for your support.

“You have not only helped me in my personal journey, but you helped encourage so many others in the world to open their wings in becoming themselves.”

“During this past year, there are many bridges that have been built for the next generation and I’m wanting to continue to help build these with my platform.”

Adelaide United also reposted Josh Cavallo’s October 2021 video on social media, writing, “One year on, we are very proud of you @JoshCavallo”.

One year on, we are very proud of you, @JoshuaCavallo 🤍 https://t.co/TkLDg49aA0 — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) October 27, 2022

Moment Josh Cavallo came out as gay to his teammates

Speaking a year ago, Josh Cavallo declared, “There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone. I’m a footballer and I’m gay.”

“Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I love and be gay,” he said.

He later said he was flooded with thousands of messages of support, that continued for months.

Earlier this month, behind-the-scenes video emerged of the moment the Adelaide United player let his teammates know.

“All my life growing up, I’ve learned to live a life of lies,” Josh said in the locker room.

“The last six years I’ve been struggling with my sexuality. Today, I’ll be coming out to the public that I’m a gay footballer.”

Josh later described the support he had received from his team, friends and family as “immense.”

“It started to make me think, ‘why have I been hiding this burden for so long?” he said.

In the year since then, other gay players have name-dropped Josh Cavallo as an inspiration before coming out themselves. UK player Jake Daniels came out as gay in May, and so has Scottish player Zander Murray.

