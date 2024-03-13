Sport

Josh Cavallo got engaged to his partner Leighton

Josh Cavallo has proposed to his partner at an Adelaide stadium

Adelaide United footballer Josh Cavallo has surprised his partner Leighton Morrell with a marriage proposal on the soccer field.

Josh posted photos to Instagram of the beautiful moment on the empty pitch at Coopers Stadium in Josh’s hometown of Adelaide.

The out soccer player wrote that he was “starting this year with my fiancee” and declared “Mr & Mr Coming soon”.

Josh also thanked his club Adelaide United for helping him “set up this surprise”.

He said his club’s “endless support has meant so much” to him since he came out as gay in 2021, in what was a huge moment for his sport.

“You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically,” he said.

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

Congratulations, boys!

We don’t know exactly how long the couple have been together. Josh made his relationship Insta-official in November, posting cuddly birthday pics with Leighton after he turned 24.

Leighton is a tradie and is a member of the Western Australian gay rugby club the Perth Rams.

Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021

In 2021, Josh Cavallo came out as gay, and at the time was the only out pro top-flight footballer.

He wrote on social media that he was “ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about.”

“I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” he said in a video message at the time.

Josh later said the flood of messages of support he received continued for months after his big announcement.

The midfielder is signed to Adelaide United until at least 2025.

