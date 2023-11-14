Josh Cavallo cuddles his partner in new birthday photos

Josh Cavallo has shared cute photos to Instagram with his boyfriend Leighton as they both celebrated Josh’s birthday together this week.

The openly gay Adelaide United footballer turned 24 on Monday.

Last night, Josh shared some photos of him and Leighton together, including the pair of them dressed up for a party, as well as his soccer ball birthday cake topped with a rainbow and an insane haul of Nike shoes.

“Birthday cele. Thank you for the sweet messages you beautiful people,” Josh wrote in the caption.

Leighton first made an appearance on Josh’s Instagram in June, when the pair were in New York to join the huge NYC Pride March that month. They joined the float of US queer mental charity The Trevor Project.

Josh shared a photo and footage of the march to Instagram at the time, with a message condemning Uganda for passing of one of the harshest anti-gay laws in the world a month earlier.

Josh Cavallo came out as gay two years ago

It’s been just over two years since Josh Cavallo came out as gay in a historic moment for his sport.

The 21-year-old wrote on social media that he was “ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about.”

“I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” the midfielder said in a video shared by his club.

Josh later said the flood of messages of support he received continued for months after his big announcement. The player’s signed to Adelaide United until 2025.

In September, Josh Cavallo appeared as a guest judge on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

