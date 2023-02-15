Pro Czech Republic soccer player Jakub Jankto has shared that he’s gay, prompting Aussie star Josh Cavallo to cheer, “Welcome to the family”.

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto plays for Sparta Prague. This week he shared his sexuality in a Twitter video, now viewed over 4 million times.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have a family, I have my friends. I have a job, which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion,” he said.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I’m homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

A message at the end of the video declares, “This is not entertainment” and the purpose of the video is to “encourage others” to be themselves.

Jakub’s club, Sparta Prague, said the Czech footballer opened up to his club and teammates some time ago.

Now the club has said in a public message, “You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters.”

Jakub also received a flood of messages of support after he shared the video online.

‘Nothing in life is to be feared’

The Czech Republic foootballer is the highest profile footballer to come out, in the footsteps of Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo in Australia in 2021.

Josh wrote on Twitter, “Well done on coming out @jakubjanktojr. Very proud of you my friend.

“Nothing in life is to be feared. Welcome to the family.”

In the UK, Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels is the only current British male player to reveal he is gay.

Well done on coming out @jakubjanktojr. Very Proud of you my friend. Nothing in life is to be feared. Welcome to the family ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/iz8XdK8Fg3 — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) February 13, 2023

