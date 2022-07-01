Josh Cavallo celebrated end of his season with shirtless thirst trap

Out soccer star Josh Cavallo marked the end of his soccer season with a shirtless thirst trap selfie and his Instagram followers very much approved.

The 22-year-old Adelaide United soccer player blazed a trail by coming out as gay nine months ago.

After Josh’s soccer season concluded a month ago, he posted a very sweet message to social media thanking his fans and his “Adelaide United family” for their “amazing support”.

Two weeks later, Josh was out of his gear to post the shirtless mirror selfie.

“Off season projects,” he captioned the photo.

One person exclaimed, “Excuse me Joshua!” while Courtney Act commented, “Here for the thirst trap.”

“The content we’ve been waiting for,” another follower wrote.

Josh Cavallo was the first top-level pro soccer player to come out as gay. Other gay athletes since have paid tribute to him as a major inspiration for them.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a new interview this week, Josh explained that among the countless thousands of messages of support he’d received, some stood out.

“In all my messages, there’s a lot of people from those countries that have to escape, just so they can live freely and be themselves,” he said.

“I hope this changes in the future because it’s not okay the way it’s going right now. It’s something we can definitely turn around.”

Josh Cavallo discusses World Cup dream and anti-gay Qatar

Josh Cavallo told Sky Sports it was his dream to play in the World Cup for Australia. But he said if he happened to go to the 2022 Cup in Qatar, he’d be worried about his safety.

Qatar has strict laws against homosexuality, with legal penalties ranging from flogging to lengthy prison terms and execution.

Even as World Cup executives attempt to downplay discrimination fears, some queer soccer fans in Australia and around the world plan say they’ll boycott the event.

Josh Cavallo explained to Sky Sports he’d “definitely” go to Qatar if asked.

“I want to show it’s okay for everyone. It’s not just okay for Josh Cavallo because he’s a footballer and he’s protected, I want it to be okay for that everyday person,” he said.

But he added, “It does concern me. If I represent Australia at the World Cup – and I’m pushing for that – it would be an honour. But at the same time, the laws clash.

“I want to do something really good in my career – I’ve always dreamed of playing for my country at the World Cup – but do I want my life to be in danger?”

