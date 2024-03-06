Celebrities

Jonathan Van Ness branded monster by cast and crew

van ness monster

Rolling Stone describes Jonathan Van Ness as a monster with anger issues whose public persona is largely a charade.

The grooming expert on Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness became the breakout star after the show’s 2018 reboot.

But insiders told Rolling Stone, the much-loved hairdresser is actually a monster with anger issues.

“Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you.

“But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

Rolling Stone spoke to seven people who worked on the set of Queer Eye for their expose. One said that Van Ness did not like to share the spotlight.

“There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness.

“[They] didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

However, whether Jonathan Van Ness is a monster or not, everyone who spoke to Rolling Stone insisted the show was real.

“The experience that the Fab Five gives to the heroes … all that’s very real. A lot of people — who believe in that message and care about it — work very hard and lose sleep to make a quality show that people care about.”

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness comes out as non-binary.

Jonathan Van Ness makes history with Cosmopolitan cover.

Jonathon Van Ness thinks Poo~Pourri is the sh!t.

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

