Jonathan Van Ness branded monster by cast and crew

The grooming expert on Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness became the breakout star after the show’s 2018 reboot.

But insiders told Rolling Stone, the much-loved hairdresser is actually a monster with anger issues.

“Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you.

“But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

Rolling Stone spoke to seven people who worked on the set of Queer Eye for their expose. One said that Van Ness did not like to share the spotlight.

“There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness.

“[They] didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

However, whether Jonathan Van Ness is a monster or not, everyone who spoke to Rolling Stone insisted the show was real.

“The experience that the Fab Five gives to the heroes … all that’s very real. A lot of people — who believe in that message and care about it — work very hard and lose sleep to make a quality show that people care about.”

