Jonathan Van Ness and Armchair Expert’s Dax Shepard have heated exchange about trans rights

Jonathan Van Ness recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, but what started as a lighthearted conversation ended with the Queer Eye star in tears.

When discussing whether the The New York Times is considered a left-leaning news source, Van Ness pointed out that a publication shouldn’t be considered progressive when it platforms so much “anti-trans” content.

In response to Van Ness, Shepard said: “Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. They’re challenging that. How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind?”

Shepard then raised the topic of trans women in sports.

“Do I wish that the trans woman athlete had access and could play and follow her dream? I do,” he said.

“Will I elevate her rights over women? We’re pretending that women aren’t the ultimate marginalised class throughout history,” adding that he believed it was a “fair question” to evaluate if it was “fair” for cisgender women to compete against someone who had been classified as a male athlete before transitioning.”