Jonathan Sri to run for Brisbane Lord Mayor at next election

Former Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri will run for Lord Mayor of Brisbane at next year’s council election.

In 2016, Jonathan Sriranganathan was Queensland’s first ever elected Greens city councillor. He won the Gabba Ward in Brisbane City Council, Australia’s largest local government.

Now next year Jono will face off against LNP Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Labor’s mayoral candidate, Brisbane lawyer Tracey Price.

The high-profile former Councillor, poet and musician said it “wasn’t a decision I’ve come to lightly”.

“But after thinking deeply about Australia’s current political context and the most viable pathways towards deep transformational change, I think we have a huge opportunity here in Brissie,” Jono said.

“Council decisions shape almost every aspect of our lives, from where we live, how we move around and who we connect with on a regular basis.”

‘Give residents more control’

In April, Jonathan Sri stepped down as Greens Councillor for the Gabba and handed the reins to Trina Massey.

On Wednesday the 35-year-old said he’d chosen to enter the race for Mayor to work towards “deep systematic change”.

“Because I believe a better world is possible,” he said.

“We need deep systemic change if we are to address major issues like the housing crisis, unstable transport systems and worsening global warming.”

Jonathan believes Brisbane residents “have no meaningful control over the future of our city.”

“One of the core messages of our campaign will be the idea that if we can give residents more control over the big decisions that shape our city, we can transform our democracy – and the entire system – from the bottom up,” he said.

“Right now, our city is essentially run by big business. But we believe that putting people’s basic needs before corporate profits ultimately leads to better outcomes for everyone.

“Whether it’s the worsening housing crisis, our unsafe and unsustainable transport systems, community breakdown and growing social isolation, or our city’s utter failure to mitigate and adapt to global warming, there’s lots to be concerned about.

“But if you’re ready for positive change, so are we.

“We’re not here to throw a spanner in the works. We’ve brought a whole toolbox. We want to fix this broken system.”

Greens celebrated big wins in 2022 federal election

Last year, the Greens celebrated their shock “Greenslide” result in the federal election as the party won the electorates of Brisbane, Griffith and Ryan and another senate seat.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters said over half a million Brisbane residents now have a Greens MP at the federal level.

“When Jonno first ran for the Gabba Ward in 2016, a lot of people thought the Queensland Greens could only ever win seats in the Senate. But look at where we are now,” she said.

“There are 10 wards across the city which we are hopeful of winning off the LNP [next year].

“But the major parties still have far bigger campaign war chests than us. Ultimately it will come down to the Greens mobilising volunteers on the ground.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.