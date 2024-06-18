Jonathan Groff gives emotional speech after winning first Tony

Jonathan Groff has won his first Tony Award and his heartfelt acceptance speech was a real tearjerker.

The out actor won Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Franklin Shepard in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. He’s in the production alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

In his emotional speech, Jonathan said, “I grew up in a house surrounded by cornfields in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

“I was raised by my parents, Jim and Julie Groff, and my brother David. The three of them are sitting right there.

“Thank you for letting me dress up like Mary Poppins when I was three. Thanks for letting me act out scenes from I Love Lucy on my 10th birthday.

“Thank you for always allowing my freak flag to fly without ever making me feel weird about it.

“Even if they didn’t always understand me, my family knew the life-saving power of fanning the flame of a young person’s passions without judgment.

“I walk through life with an open heart because you let me know that I could. Thank you, I love you.”

Jonathan Groff accepts his first #TonyAwards win ever for his leading role in #MerrilyWeRollAlong pic.twitter.com/dd6qjKiO4C — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 17, 2024

Jonathan Groff thanks ‘soulmate’ Daniel Radcliffe

Jonathan Groff also thanked his teachers and “everyone involved” in his Broadway debut Spring Awakening in 2006.

He credited them with “not only making my dream come true but also inspiring me to come out of the closet when I was 23.”

“I’m now 39, and musical theatre is still saving my soul,” he said.

Jonathan also gave a shoutout to co-stars Daniel Radcliffe – who won the Tony for Featured Actor in a Musical – and Lindsay Mendez.

“You are more than old friends,” he told them, getting choked up.

“You are soulmates, and I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives.”

Jonathan Groff also credited the musical’s entire “extraordinary” cast “for lifting this Merrily into the spiritual stratosphere”.

“To watch the work of this incredible, incredible [theatre] community has been the greatest gift and pleasure of my life. I thank you so much for this honour.”

TONY AWARD WINNER JONATHAN GROFF pic.twitter.com/TN5XZgw78a — Jonathan Groff Daily (@dailyjgroff) June 17, 2024

Queer audiences know Jonathan Groff for his TV roles in Glee and Looking. He was also in Disney’s Frozen movies and recently appeared in the new season of Doctor Who, which is the queerest yet.

The out actor was just one of the queer performers and creatives who took home Tony Awards this week.

Actress Sarah Paulson also won her first Tony Award for her role in the play Appropriate.

