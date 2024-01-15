Jonathan Bailey’s tribute after Fellow Travelers award win

Out actor Jonathan Bailey has won a Critic’s Choice Award for his role in gay drama Fellow Travelers, and he dedicated it “to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surround us”.

The British actor won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. In the historical gay drama, he and Matt Bomer play lovers who meet in 1950s Washington in an era of intense homophobia.

In hi speech, Jonathan said, “For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth. This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden.

“They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that followed.

“I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.

“The character I play, Tim, I’ll carry him forever. His love story with Hawk teaches us to tell the special people in our lives that we love them before it’s too late.”

The actor said he shares the award with Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer, as well as writer Ron Nyswaner who “created the most beautiful, bruising important series”.

“To my Fellow Travelers family, to all the people who lost their lives and loves in the ’80s and ’90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community, which still surround us, this is for you.”

Jonathan Bailey also gave a shout-out to his 93-year-old nanna “who took me to the theatre when I was five and gave me a vocation”.

“She watched Fellow Travelers to the climax… I’m so proud of you and I’m bringing this trophy back to you and a cup of tea on Tuesday,” he said.

Fellow Travelers up for a few Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards got underway in Los Angeles on Monday (AEST).

Jonathan Bailey’s co-star Matt Bomer was also nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series, but lost to Steven Yeun from Netflix’s Beef.

And the historical gay drama series itself was also up for Best Limited Series, but again lost to Beef.

✨NEW✨ Jonny’s winning speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards!! I am so incredibly proud of you, JB ♥️ 🎥: Critics’ Choice Awards / Thank you @iris_bee_ #jonathanbailey #fellowtravelers pic.twitter.com/ugJybjRq4f — Jonathan Bailey Daily ✨ (@jbaileydaily) January 15, 2024

Congratulations to Jonathan Bailey, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION for “Fellow Travelers”⭐️#CriticsChoiceAwards #FellowTravelers pic.twitter.com/Kn0QWMsd2o — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.