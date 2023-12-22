Jonathan Bailey’s grandma reacts to his gay sex scenes

Actor of the moment Jonathan Bailey got rave reviews for his work in the brilliant gay drama Fellow Travelers, including from his 93-year-old grandmother.

The brilliant historical drama has chronicled the years-long love story between Matt Bomer’s Hawkins Fuller and Jonathan Bailey’s Tim Laughlin.

The series, streaming in Australia on Paramount+, ended with a tear-jerking finale last week after eight episodes of very explicit – and very authentic – gay sex scenes.

Jonathan explained by episode two, he knew his 93-year-old grandma had checked out the show, and wanted to know what she thought.

Speaking on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Jonathan said he’d sent his sister to ask nanna at a family party just what she thought about Jonathan and co-star Matt Bomer’s steamy scenes.

“It was my mum’s birthday and I sent my sister in to the party. Afterwards, I asked her what nanna said,” Jonathan recalled.

“She just said, ‘I didn’t know he had it in him.’”

Jonathan also shared that his grandma to check out his other show, the historical romance Bridgerton. The actor plays handsome and wealthy bachelor Anthony, one of eight siblings living in 1800s London.

“She says, ‘You know, it’s not quite like how they used to make them,’” Jonathan said of his grandma’s response.

Jonathan Bailey has previously explained that his beloved nanna gets approval of every project he does.

He said she also approved of his turn opposite Taron Egerton in Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play C*ck in the UK this year.

“My nanna – who I’m sure is watching now, hello nanna! – listened to a recording of that play,” he said.

“She gets approval of everything I do and she really enjoyed it. She said it was provocative and hilarious, so we’re good to go!”

Fellow Travelers is streaming in Australia on Paramount+ and Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix.

