Jonathan Bailey will be starring opposite Bill Nighy in an upcoming gay romance, Insomniac City, based on the real-life love story between writer Bill Hayes and neurologist Oliver Sacks.
The film will be adapted from Hayes’s memoir, which begins when Hayes (Jonathan Bailey) arrives in New York City in 2009, after the loss of his long-term partner.
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What’s the film about?
Insomniac City is based on Hayes’s memoir of the same name, in which he tells the story of his relationship with Oliver Sacks.
The film follows Hayes’s arrival in New York City in 2009, after the devastating loss of his long-term partner back in San Francisco.
While picking up the pieces, Hayes falls unexpectedly in love with Sacks (Bill Nighy), a celebrated neurologist thirty years his senior.
Insomniac City will be co-written by Hayes and Dominic Cooke, who will also direct, and produced by Australian-British company Brouhaha Entertainment.
The story is described as “an intimate and uplifting portrait of grief, hope, community and second chances, and of the remarkable possibility of finding love when it is least expected.”
An official release date has not yet been announced.
Who are the real-life Bill Hayes and Oliver Sacks?
Bill Hayes is a photographer and writer whose books (Sleep Demon, Five Quarts: A Personal and Natural History of Blood) deal particularly with human health and biology.
In Five Quarts: A Personal and Natural History of Blood, released in 2005, Hayes discusses his relationship with his partner of 16 years in San Francisco, who was HIV-positive.
After his partner died at 43, Hayes moved to New York City for a fresh start, where he met Oliver Sacks.
Sacks was a celebrated neurologist and also published several books.
His 1973 book Awakenings was based on his treatment of survivors of the 1920s sleeping sickness (encephalitis lethargica) in the Bronx, and was later adapted into an Academy Award-nominated feature film starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro.
Sacks was described by The New York Times as the “poet laureate of contemporary medicine” due to the unique way he combined “the scientific beauty of neurology and a humanistic patient-centred approach with the power of literature”.
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