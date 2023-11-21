Jonathan Bailey posts Fellow Travelers fake penis photo

Fellow Travelers actor Jonathan Bailey has given his Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at working on one of the gayest shows on TV, including an entire table of prosthetic penises.

The gay romantic drama has scored great reviews and is streaming in Australia each week on Paramount+.

Fellow Travelers is an “epic love story and political thriller” that chronicles the down-low relationship between political staffers Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey).

The two very different men share a ~volatile yet steamy~ relationship in the risky homophobic climate of 1950s McCarthy-era Washington DC.

But what’s grabbed all the attention each week is the frequent gay sex scenes. Episode one kicked off with multiple sex scenes in the first hour alone. We’re now at the halfway point of the eight-episode show.

This week, Jonathan Bailey took to Instagram to share a collection of 10 behind-the-scenes photos from the show. Watch out for photo number seven, you might miss it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

The two men’s love story spans three decades, starting in the Lavender Scare of the 50s.

The Vietnam War protests of the 60s are followed by the “drug-fuelled disco hedonism of the 70s” before the 1980s AIDS crisis.

Fellow Travelers showrunner Ron Nyswaner said the crew had two “rules” for sex scenes between Matt and Jonathan’s characters.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner quoted Oscar Wilde for the first rule, saying: “Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power.”

He added that the second rule got more and more difficult to follow as the show progressed.

“The other rule was that we wouldn’t do the same sexual act more than once, or the same combination,” he revealed.

“I remember when we were writing episode eight, my co-writers and I said, ‘What haven’t we done?'”

This is why we need gay people playing gay roles! I BELIEVE THEY WERE ACTUALLY F*CKING pic.twitter.com/FL9YV2KSTL — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 28, 2023

Fellow Travelers is streaming weekly in Australia on Paramount+.

