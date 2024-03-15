Jonathan Bailey probably joining Heartstopper as pics leak

Screen

Photos have hit social media revealing Jonathan Bailey is likely joining Netflix’s queer teen drama Heartstopper, and people are very excited.

The show’s third season started production last year and Heartstopper author Alice Oseman confirmed filming wrapped before Christmas.

Now, it appears that out actor Jonathan Bailey – from the brilliant gay drama Fellow Travelers and the upcoming Wicked movie – is joining the show.

Jonathan could be playing a version of a character from the graphic novels on which the series is based.

Photos have surfaced, purportedly from an Instagram account under the name Jack Maddox, that show the actor dressed very much like a character with a similar name from the Heartstopper-verse.

A character named Henry Maddox appeared in a graphic novel story featuring Nick and Charlie. In that story, Charlie develops a crush on the uni lecturer and TV presenter.

The new Instagram photos show Jonathan dressed in a similar cardigan, shirt and glasses.

In one photo, the actor is showing off a book by Jack Maddox and in another he’s holding a “Trans rights are human rights” sign.

Heartstopper fans react to Jonathan Bailey news

That Instagram account is now private and the photos are no longer visible. However, Heartstopper fans have been excitedly circulating them online.

Netflix was asked about all of this but the streaming service declined to comment.

Nonetheless, fans are very excited at the thought of JB appearing on the show.

“Whoever cast Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper deserves a raise and a fruit basket and has my eternal gratitude,” one person wrote.

“Jonathan Bailey has loved Heartstopper and always been so supportive of the cast and now he’s part of it,” another said.

A release date for Heartstopper’s third season is still to come. The first two seasons of Heartstopper are streaming now on Netflix.

