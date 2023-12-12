Jonathan Bailey kept Matt Bomer awake rehearsing for Wicked

Jonathan Bailey has admitted that he probably kept his Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer awake during filming with his Wicked dance rehearsals.

The very busy actor has said that he filmed the acclaimed gay period drama while also shooting both Bridgerton and the film adaptation of Wicked in London at the same time.

One week, he says, the “wild filming schedule” meant he filmed Fellow Travelers in Toronto on a Friday, filmed Bridgerton on Saturday, and rehearsed Wicked choreography with co-star Ariana Grande on Sunday.

“I had an amazing dance coach in Toronto where I was, and we worked on the choreography on Sundays and any days off – not that I had any days off,” Jonathan told People.

“Poor Matt [Bomer]. We shared a two-way trailer, so whenever I was dancing, I think I was rocking him either awake or to sleep.”

In Fellow Travelers, Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer play a couple. The two couples’ forbidden but passionate romance spans multiple decades of 20th century America.

Next year, Jonathan will also return as Anthony Bridgerton in season three of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey in Wicked Part One

But in November 2024, Jonathan Bailey will star in one of the most highly-anticipated films of next year – Wicked: Part One.

He plays love interest Fiyero, opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

The film will also star Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, and Jeff Goldblum.

“Everyone who’s involved is a theater nerd,” Jonathan said. He said the whole group is “completely bonded for life” after filming the two films back-to-back.

Jonathan Bailey said actress Michelle Yeoh started shortly after winning her Oscar for queer sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“I literally think the Oscar was just off-screen watching the scene as it took place,” he told People.

“Me and Ari were very giggle-y that day, and to see Michelle Yeoh sing and be brilliant was amazing.”

Bailey also spoke in the interview about working opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, Fiyero’s love interest.

“Having watched her perform and doing opposite her and just seeing what she’s doing is pretty incredible,” he said.

He teased, “It’s going to blow people’s minds. So get ready. You’ve got a year to prepare.”

Wicked: Part One is set to hit theatres on November 27, 2024. Wicked: Part Two is slated for 2025.

