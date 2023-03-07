Jon Stewart goes viral after blasting shameless hypocrisy of GOP

An interview from the latest episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart has gone viral following a heated exchange between the host and a Republican lawmaker.

In the clip, Jon Stewart puts Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) in the hot seat, challenging his opposition to gun control legislation, including laws requiring background checks and red-flag laws.

The interview sees Dahm arguing that such restrictions infringe upon an individual’s constitutional rights.

Stewart uses this argument against Dahm, repositioning the subject of Drag performances, which Dahm has been vocal in his opposition to.

“Are you infringing upon that performer’s free speech?” Stewart asks in the clip.

Dahm responds by arguing that Drag performers can continue to exercise their free-speech as long as it is not in front of children.

“The government does have a certain responsibility to protect children,” Dahm argues in the clip.

“What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country?” Stewart fires back, before adding: “I’m gonna give you a hint – it’s not drag show readings to children.”

Stewart also goes on to masterfully call out the hypocrisy in this stance.

“You don’t mind infringing free-speech to protect children from this amorphous thing you think of.

“But when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f*ck to stop that, because that shall not be infringed.

“That is hypocrisy at it’s highest order.”

Jon Stewart masterclass

The clip of the exchange has gone viral on social media, receiving over 36,000 views on Twitter and more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

It has also gone on to sparked fierce debate about the intersection of gun control, freedom of speech, and protecting children.

**THIS** is how you interview a fascist. Not by trading access to the interviewee for softball questions and then giving them a platform to lie unchecked……THIS right here. — D. Russo (He/Him) (@DRusso97) March 3, 2023

I have no idea why these people go on thinking they are going to win a debate with Jon Stewart. — JoeReynoldsChief (@JoeReynolds2020) March 3, 2023

Siri, show me a video of a surgical dismantling… — James Burnett (@jamesburnett) March 5, 2023

Watch the full interview below

