JoJo Siwa’s ‘beautiful, amazing’ girlfriend encouraged her to come out

JoJo Siwa has revealed she’s in a relationship with an “amazing, wonderful” girlfriend who helped her come out to fans as on social media last month.

The 17-year-old American singer, dancer and YouTube megastar opened up in an interview with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Siwa explained she’s currently in a relationship with “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

After dropping a series of hints on social media, JoJo Siwa confirmed she’s a member of the LGBTIQ community last month.

Siwa had posted a video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”. She later shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt from a family member reading “Best Gay Cousin Ever”.

The 17-year-old said she had made all of the posts with the input and support of her “super encouraging” girlfriend.

“We were both like, ‘Technically, I still haven’t confirmed it,’” she said.

“And so I was like, ‘I kinda just want to post this picture,’ and she was super encouraging. She was like, ‘Do it!’ And I was like, ‘All right,’ and I did it.”

The posts all caused a sensation among the young performer’s millions of young fans around the world.

The teen singer, dancer and YouTube personality has millions of followers on YouTube and TikTok and last year made TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

JoJo Siwa says ‘being herself is the most important thing’

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, JoJo Siwa explained the massive impact of her coming out on social media “started to sink in” two days later.

“I was like, ‘Well, technically, that was a really big risk that I took posting that,’” she said.

“But if I lost everything I created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.

“That’s not what I want if I can’t love who I want to love. That’s one of the most important things to me.”

Siwa went on, “My thing about coming out is it can be a very scary thing. Of course, not everyone in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people that are going to accept it right now.

“And even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s 100 million that do. That’s really important.

“I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world. It makes my heart so happy.”

Watch JoJo Siwa’s full interview below:

