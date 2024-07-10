JoJo Siwa to star in new reality docuseries

JoJo Siwa is reuniting with the creator of Dance Moms to bring us a new reality docuseries.

The Karma singer is currently busy in the lead up to her new EP ‘Guilty Pleasure’, but as reported by Variety, will be returning to her reality television roots with the currently untitled project.

According to Resilient Content, the “coming-of-age premium docuseries will follow the personal and professional life and career of JoJo Siwa. Cameras will get an in-depth look into her creative process as she charts her course as an adult pop star – evolving from the beloved child star audiences adored on screen.

“JoJo will reveal what it’s like to be one of the world’s most famous 20-year-olds running various businesses, fulfilling a recording deal, and living by herself for the first time. The storylines will emanate from JoJo, told in first person by her and those within her inner circle. For the first time, audiences will get a glimpse of the persona as she reveals who she is in the quiet moments away from the blaring lights of the stage.”

Taking to Instagram, Siwa shared the Variety article and confirmed the news.

“Here’s your seatbelt. Buckle up,” she wrote.

“Thank you @variety for the announcement.”

JoJo Siwa transitions from child star to gay pop princess

Siwa, who pubically came out as gay in 2021 at age 17, released her first grown-up single Karma in April of this year.

While she found herself in hot water when she claimed to have ‘invented’ gay pop, she has become a somewhat ironically beloved figure in the queer community.

Performing Karma at various Pride events around the US, Siwa has cemented herself as part of the lesbian renaissance.

Her debut EP Guilty Pleasure is set to be released on July 12 and Siwa took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at what to expect.

“GET THE F*** READY. GUILTY PLEASURE COMING IN 13 DAYS,” she wrote.

“Thats not it … There’s actually 5 SONGS COMING YOUR WAY IN 13 DAYS. GUILTY PLEASURE my DEBUT EP available EVERYWHERE July 12th!!! The count down is ON.”

