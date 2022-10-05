JoJo Siwa talks about her ‘gay awakening’

JoJo Siwa has told fans of the moment she knew “men were not her thing”.

Siwa publicly came out last year in a viral TikTok to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

In an interview with People, JoJo later said: “I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay”. JoJo then explained that she personally uses the terms gay, pansexual and queer.

Now, JoJo has opened up about her gay awakening and how it involved her first boyfriend.

JoJo Siwa shares ‘gay awakening story time’

In a new Instagram reel, JoJo explains that Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan played a significant role in her coming out journey.

“When I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with the song ‘Cool for the Summer’,” she said.

“I really, really liked it and I listened to it all the time. I didn’t know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older and I understand it. Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number. I watched it every day.”

JoJo then reveals a pivotal moment for her.

“Little me, she didn’t know she was gay until, a couple years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew men are not my thing, women are my gig, gotta go.”

