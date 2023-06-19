Join the Silver City Stiletto, bound for the Broken Heel Festival

The Broken Heel Festival has announced tickets for the Silver City Stiletto, a party train of drag queens heading to Broken Hill this September.

The three-day event celebrates the 29th anniversary of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at her spiritual home, The Palace Hotel and the outback town of Broken Hill.

For the festival, NSW TrainLink is providing an additional rail service for the event. The Xplorer train leaves Central station for Broken Hill on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Aussie drag artists BeBe Gunn and Foxxe Faux are also joining festivalgoers aboard the Silver City Stiletto.

Tickets include BeBe and Foxxe’s shows, catwalk competitions, drag bingo and more aboard, with the Stiletto making stops on the way.

Kita Mean and Hans are on the Broken Heel Festival lineup

The Priscilla-inspired Broken Heel Festival has been painting the outback town Broken Hill pink each September since 2015.

Every year, the festival garner international attention with its mix of drag, divas and disco.

When the train arrives, Bebe Gunn and Foxxe Faux will join Broken Heel MC, Drag Race winner Kita Mean, as well as Rita Menu, Rhonda Burchmore and cabaret star Hans’ Disco Spektakular Show.

Broken Heel also includes one of Australia’s biggest regional pride parades. Thousands line the town’s main drag to watch the procession of fierce floats and dazzling drag.

Glamping options available at Broken Heel

The Broken Heel Festival has also announced details about their own onsite glamping, providing accommodation for festivalgoers.

Camp it up in style in the big bell tents with timber bedframes and furnishings, modern amenities onsite and transfers to and from the event. Queen bed, twin or triple options are available.

Broken Heel Festival runs from September 7 to 12, 2023. Find out more about the Silver City Stiletto and glamping options at the website.

