John Corbett to return for And Just Like That season 2

Fans of And Just Like That are celebrating the return of a much-loved character, played by John Corbett.

Corbett played on again off again fiance to Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and The City series.

He even made an appearance in the second film.

Now many fans are speculating as to what his casting in the second season could mean for Carrie and Aiden.

And Just Like That, John Corbett returns

When And Just Like That debuted last year many familiar faces returned for the reboot.

The obvious omission being Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.

However, despite Chris Noth returning to play Bradshaw’s husband, Mr Big, many fans wanted Aiden Shaw to return.

When John Corbett teased he would be returning for the show in 2021 fans went into a spin, only to later be disappointed.

Sarah Jessica Parker later revealed he was only joking at the time. She said he spoke to her directly about it and “actually reached out very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologised for doing that as a joke.”

Now fans’ prayers have been answered.

Deadline has reported this week that John Corbett will return to the role of Aiden in a “substantial, multi-episode arc” for the next season.

Will Aiden and Carrie get back together?

With Mr Big dying in the first episode of And Just Like That fans have speculated about the future of Carrie’s love life.

Over the course of the season, Carrie is seen dipping her toe back into the dating pool.

She even ended the season by sharing a kiss with her podcast producer Franklyn.

However, she has been trepidatious about dating and finding love again.

So what does the return of Aiden Shaw mean for Carrie?

Carrie and Aiden dated on and off again during seasons three and four of the show.

The problem that plagued their relationship always seemed to be Mr Big.

With Mr Big now out of the picture will Carrie and Aiden rekindle their romance?

A release date and official cast for the next season is yet to be announced but is expected to air in 2022.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.