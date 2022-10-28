World

Johannesburg Pride: thousands defy terror warning

gay xmas johannesburg we will march
Image: Johannesburg Pride

Thousands of queer South Africans marched in Johannesburg Pride Saturday in defiance of a terror warning issued by the US Embassy. They took to the streets under the slogan We Will March.

Johannesburg Pride returned after a two-year break during the COVID pandemic. Prior to the parade, the US Embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack on Sandton, the upmarket district where the parade takes place.

#WEWILLMARCH

However, after assessing the situation, Johannesburg Pride issued a defiant statement: We Will March.

“We urge you to remember the essence of why Pride began.

“It was, for all intents and purposes, a protest action. We as a continent have a very marginalised LGBTQ+ community. We live under constant attack, and there is a constant fear of being arrested in 33 of 54 countries…

“Despite our constitutional rights, we are marginalised in South Africa…

“It is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on October 29, 2022, that we take to the streets and that we assert our visibility…”

The parade proceeded under heavy security.

Marchers defiantly posted photos of the event tagged #SandtonTerrorAttack. Thabang Todd tweeted, “We are here standing our ground.”

Lethu Shange also ignored the potential danger, tweeting, “We are here. We are queer. #wewillmarch.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

manly sea eagles pride jersey
europride 2022 belgrade
Malte C Münster Pride
malte c transgender man
Europride Vucic
Budapest Pride Viktor Orban