Joel Kim Booster talks being in a 200+ Fire Island orgy

Joel Kim Booster, writer of the 2022 gay comedy Fire Island, recently appeared on a podcast to reflect upon his own sexually supercharged Fire Island experiences.

The actor and comedian previously spoke about how the concept for the Fire Island film was took inspiration from an actual trip he had to the gay hotspot, during which he brought along a copy of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

“I was reading it there with Bowen [Yang], and it just sort of clicked for me,” he told Vanity Fair last year.

“I turned to him and was like ‘I should write Pride and Prejudice set on Fire Island. Wouldn’t that be so funny?’”

Now, Joel has appeared on docu-podcast Finding Fire Island, to dive into the dirtier details of what this gay-cation entailed.

Eating cake by the ocean

In the episode, Joel appears alongside co-star Matt Rogers, where the two each recall the wildest thing they’ve witnessed while visiting Fire Island.