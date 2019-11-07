Joel Creasey stand-up show ‘cancelled after homophobic threats’

Comedian Joel Creasey has cancelled an upcoming stand-up show in Bendigo in regional Victoria after allegedly receiving homophobic threats from a local.

The comic and TV presenter was to take to the stage at the Golden Vine Hotel next Thursday (November 14).

Advertisements

But the show’s promoter, Golden Vine Comedy, posted on Facebook that the planned show had been axed after they received the threats.

The show at the Golden Vine Hotel was to be the debut stand-up show at the venue’s new comedy room.

But the promoters shared the sad news on their Facebook page.

“Deepest apologies, but the show with Joel Creasey is cancelled,” they wrote.

“Unfortunately, Joel has received threats if the show goes ahead. [His] management has prevented him from doing the show because of safety concerns.

“So, blame some homophobic a**hole in the Bendigo region. We’re really sorry about this, for everyone’s sake.

“We were really looking forward to putting on this show for you guys.”

The venue said it would give refunds to ticketholders within 48 hours.

Joel Creasey was once chased out of regional town by homophobes

It’s not the comedian’s first experience with homophobia in a regional Victorian town.

In 2011, Joel said a group of young men abused and chased him out of the small town of Colac after he spoke at an anti-discrimination forum.

Three years later Joel returned to the town – population 10,800 – to film ABC documentary The Gaycrashers. Fellow comedian Rhys Nicholson joined Joel on the ABC project.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.