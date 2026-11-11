Joe Locke returns as queer hero Billy Maximoff in VisionQuest finale

Joe Locke returning as queer superhero Billy Maximoff wasn’t the only surprise in the final episode of Marvel’s VisionQuest, but it was a moment he and Ruaridh Mollica say “felt very momentous”.
This article contains spoilers for the final episode of VisionQuest.
VisionQuest, the final chapter of Marvel Television’s reimagining of the Scarlet Witch and Vision love story, has given fans everything they could ask for.
After two very witchy instalments with WandaVision and Agatha All Along, VisionQuest has taken Marvel fans in a different direction, exploring artificial intelligence’s world domination and the emotionless reincarnation of Vision.
Amidst it all, family connection has been at the centre of the story, not just between Vision and Thomas Shepherd, but Ultron as well.
The series has seen Vision searching for new meaning.
“His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate,” the series synopsis reads.
Thomas searches for family and tries to understand what happened to him. But throughout the series, he has had to accept that this Vision is not truly his father.
That changes in the final episode, when his twin brother, Billy Maximoff, appears, played by Joe Locke.
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A quick family tree breakdown and recap
Vision is a robot. Wanda is an enhanced individual whose probability powers are somehow tied to being a witch. In WandaVision, Wanda loses control due to her grief after Vision was killed by Thanos. Unknown to her, she traps a town of people in her family fantasy world.
In the series, we are introduced to their twins, Billy and Thomas, who were magically born into existence and then unmade.
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Both Wanda and Vision are no longer the characters we knew. Vision was remade, and a mountain fell on Wanda when she sacrificed herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (wink, wink).
Agatha All Along introduced us to an older version of Billy (played by Locke) who, at the series’ conclusion, went looking for his twin brother Tommy after willing him into existence (it’s a whole magic thing) after he drowned in a pool.
In the final episode of VisionQuest, Billy appears when Tommy reaches out to him through the supernatural ether. He drowns himself in a bathtub, recreating his death and communing with his brother, asking for help saving their father.
It’s honestly very satisfying.
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‘This family needed to be reunited’
Locke and Mollica didn’t do a chemistry read for the twin roles.
Showrunner Terry Matalas told Entertainment Weekly, “You just hope these two are gonna complement each other in different ways.”
“They were so fun to work with and down to play,” he said, sharing that Locke’s appearance in the series “had to happen”.
“We knew Billy was out there looking for Tommy. It was a question of when. We thought about seeing him in a dream sequence [earlier in the series], but then I felt like it robbed [us] from earning that moment of finally these two reuniting in the finale, which I think people are hoping for.”
“I was lucky enough to direct those scenes. We’ll even have some deleted scenes of some back and forth. It felt like this family needed to be reunited by the end. It had to be at the right time, the most hard-hitting emotional moment.”
The ghost of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness joined Billy on his search for his brother at the end of Agatha All Along. Her character is briefly referenced in the episode, but Matalas admitted there was no room in the budget for the actress to appear in the series.
“We couldn’t afford that,” he said, “That wasn’t ever really an option.”
‘It’s so cool that Wanda and Vision’s twins are both queer’
The day after VisionQuest finished shooting, Mollica auditioned for the play Clarkston, which Locke starred in.
“We went into this play with this huge secret,” Mollica shared. “We just became so, so close on this play. I mean, obviously, because we had to. We kissed every show, as well.”
Mollica’s casting as Thomas was announced during the play’s run. With the airing of the VisionQuest final, the pair can finally talk about the fact that they met and filmed scenes together before the play began.
“It was such a nice vibe on set,” Locke told the LA Times of his two days of filming. “I think sometimes when you come into things, it can be a bit overwhelming, but it was so lovely. ”
“And to know we were filming a scene that the fans have been wanting for so long — I found it quite emotional, the reunion. It’s got so much weight to it, that scene.”
“When Paul says ‘my boys,’ it’s so gorgeous. And it felt like that when we were filming it.”
Mollica said, “I think it’s so cool that Wanda and Vision’s twins are both queer.”
“Let’s just take a pause for how epic that is. I just think it’s really nice that we’re able to be ourselves when taking over these roles.”
“The MCU is something that feels so big sometimes, and the fact that they’ve not only not overlooked but also sought to find two actors that match the sexual identity of the characters from the comic books, I think is really big of them.”
Hopefully we will get to see the actors develop the characters more in future Marvel projects. But Locke’s return to the role wasn’t the only surprise cameo; there’s also that post-credit scene.
The entire series of VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.
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