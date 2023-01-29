Joe Hasham on playing first regular gay character on TV

On March 13, 1972, Australia’s Number 96 became the first TV show in the world to feature a regular gay character. During WorldPride 2023, Joe Hasham who played the role of Don Finlayson will discuss his groundbreaking character with media commentator and walking TV encyclopedia Andrew Mercado at a special screening of Outrageous: The Queer History of Australian TV.

Longtime chronicler of, and advocate for, Australian television production, Andrew Mercado remains a huge fan of Number 96. He credits the show with increasing queer visibility and representation at a time when LGBTIQA+ Australians remained virtually invisible.

“We were incredibly lucky in the 1970s to have had a hit show written by gay creator David Sale. His words were brought to life by Joe Hasham, a straight actor who had no qualms about playing gay. In personally writing back to every gay man who wrote to him while he was on the show, he is the true definition of a queer ally.”

Former High Court judge Michael Kirby agrees. He lauded the show while talking to Andrew Mercado for his new documentary Outrageous: The Queer History of Australian TV.

“I have always thought that Number 96 made a bigger contribution to queer equality in Australia than all of the learned lectures and arguments advanced by people like me. In the history of gay liberation in this country, Number 96 should always be remembered and celebrated. Young people today need to know how TV contributed to equality and human rights.”

Outrageous: The Queer History of Australian TV

Andrew Mercardo will present the premiere of Outrageous at Event Cinemas, George Street, Sydney as part of Queer Screen on February 16. The doco features Shane ‘Courtney Act’ Jenek, Benjamin Law, scriptwriter Sarah Walker, the legendary Carlotta, the iconic Michael Kirby, and Hollywood superstar Keiynan Lonsdale. They reveal that Australian TV was truly Outrageous!

Andrew has also organised the screening of a special camptastic episode of Number 96 along with Outrageous.

Joe Hasham

In a once in a lifetime opportunity, Andrew Mercado will be joined onstage by Joe Hasham who now lives overseas. Andrew told QNews that Joe’s visit was the impetus for the event.

“This event is happening because I learnt that Joe Hasham was coming to Australia for a holiday. He immediately agreed to do something for WorldPride. Thankfully, Mardi Gras was able to add us in at the last minute.”

