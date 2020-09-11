Joe Arpaio welcomes furries: ‘I’m kind of partial to dogs’

Joe Arpaio previously billed himself as ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’. He recently accepted a paid gig recording a message welcoming the Arizona Furry Convention without knowing what furries actually are. “I’m kind of partial to dogs,” said the racist, homophobic, xenophobic all-round nasty old man.

“Good luck organizing the Arizona furry convention, which is for animal lovers…

“As far as what animal I’d like to be, I’m kind of partial to dogs, but I love all animals.”

Joe Arpaio, ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’

Arpaio previously worked as sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, winning elction from 1993 to 2017. He became famous for racial profiling and for investigating President Barack Obama’s birth certificate. He also attracted attention for housing prison inmates in a tent city jail described by Amnesty International as ‘inhumane’.

He also made pink underwear compulsory for male prisoners, claiming it stopped them stealing the underwear when they completed their sentence. Meanwhile, he attracted accusations of abuse of power, misuse of funds, failure to investigate sex crimes, criminal negligence, abuse of suspects, unlawful enforcement of immigration laws, and election law violations.

Following a conviction for contempt of court in 2017, Arpaio received a contentious pardon from American President Donald Trump.

A Democrat rival defeated Arpaio in the 2016 election and then reversed many of his policies. Following that defeat, Arpaio stood as a candidate for the US Senate in 2018 and 2020, losing on both occasions.

Recently Arpaio began offering his services on Cameo. The app enables performers and public figures to record custom video messages for a fee. Joe Arpaio charges US$30.99 per message. He claims he already recorded 240 messages.

Arizona Furry Convention

Arizona’s annual Fur Con sees members of the furry community dress up in animal costumes and take on ‘fursonas’.

A furry is someone with an interest in anthropomorphized animals — animals who have human qualities like an ability to talk or walk on their hind legs. Furries may or may not have an interest in sex with anthropomorphized animals, depending on which furry you ask.

