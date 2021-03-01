Jodie Foster kissed her wife after her Golden Globe win and people love it

Jodie Foster has won her fourth Golden Globe Award, and thrilled queer viewers by serving serious lesbian energy during her acceptance speech.

Jodie won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in legal drama The Mauritanian at the 78th Golden Globes ceremony.

Due to the pandemic, the winners accepted their awards virtually. Foster appeared during the ceremony sitting in matching pyjamas at home on her couch with her wife, Alexsandra Hedison, whom she married in 2014.

After presenter Jamie Lee Curtis announced her win, the two women kissed immediately.

“I love my wife, thank you Alex!” Jodie said during her speech, her pet dog in her arms.

“Jodie Foster is living her best life,” one person tweeted.

“Here for Jodie Foster’s casual Big Lesbian Energy,” another wrote.

“Jodie Foster and her wife appear to both be wearing pajamas and that would be a breathtaking power move even without the dog in the frame,” one person declared.

In The Mauritanian, Foster played Nancy Hollander, a lawyer representing one of the men jailed for the 9/11 terror attacks.

Schitt’s Creek star wins first ever Golden Globe

Queer favourite Schitt’s Creek took home the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Co-creator Dan Levy called the best comedy series win a “lovely acknowledgement” of the show’s message of inclusion.

Addressing the rest of the cast, Levy said, “The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought possible and we are so grateful to all of you for it.”

Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara also won Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for playing Moira Rose. The award is Catherin’s first ever Golden Globe award.

She thanked Eugene and Dan Levy for creating “an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.”

Actress Rosamund Pike also won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for playing lesbian con artist Marla Grayson in black comedy I Care a Lot.

The film is streaming in Australia on Amazon Prime.

