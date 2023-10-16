Joanne revisits 90s hit ‘Jackie’ with 25th anniversary remix

Australian singer Joanne has revisited her 1998 hit song Jackie with a brand new remix to celebrate the legendary banger’s 25th anniversary.

In 1998, Joanne Accom sang vocals on the dance crossover track that reached No. 3 on the ARIA charts and was the top-selling single of 1999 in Australia.

The Melbourne singer spoke to Kyle and Jackie O on Monday about celebrating Jackie‘s 25th anniversary.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I actually never stopped performing,” Joanne said.

“Life has been so good to me… I kept singing and writing, but it’s the recording career I took a step back from.”

This month, Australian producer Mind Electric has remixed Jackie into a modern disco house track with new vocals re-recorded by Joanne, out now.

“I’m back with a new version of Jackie, celebrating 25 years,” Joanne told The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“It’s a really nice time to be in this nostalgic place of where it first started and coming back fresh. I’m really looking forward to it.”

In 1999, Jackie reached platinum status in Australia. The song later beat Savage Garden, Human Nature and Silverchair to Highest Selling Single at that year’s ARIA Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanne (@joannemusik)

Joanne says Jackie perfect c

Joanne told News Corp in 2020 she was just 19 and an aspiring singer at the time.

She was working with producers George Papapetros and Chris Apostolidis, who wanted to freshen up a 1988 club track by British band Blue Zone – the “B.Z.” credited on Joanne’s version.

“It was purely just mucking around on the spot at the time,” Joanne recalled.

“And then there was this moment where everyone looked at each other and looked at me and it was like, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re meant to do this song. It’s your voice we need.’

The song spread through nightclubs but soon made the jump to commercial radio success that Joanne said was completely unexpected.

The song led to a “whirlwind” night for Joanne at the ARIAs in 1999 as well as her ultimate dream, recording her own solo album Do Not Disturb a few years later.

“We all worked really hard and [Jackie] was an independent release,” Joanne said.

“I think it’s that perfect combination of great pop writing and a little bit of bubblegum and pizzazz. It really is a catchy song, and the repetitive chorus stays in your head.”

Joanne – Jackie (Mind Electric’s 25th Anniversary Remix) is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music and other platforms.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.