JLO latest star to put $ before LGBTQ+ rights

jennifer lopez jlo dubai
Image: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

JLO, previously highly regarded as an LGBTQ+ ally, reportedly accepted £5 million to attend the launch of a new hotel in anti-LGBTQA+ Dubai yesterday.

Part of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai provides an excellent example of reputation laundering. Totalitarian Middle Eastern regimes sanitise their reputations by throwing money at sports and pop stars whose presence in the countries distracts from horrendous human rights records.

Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell told The Sun it was shameful for JLO to collude with the regime’s cover-up of its human rights abuse.

“It’s very sad that a long-time LGBTQ ally like Jennifer Lopez is prepared to put money before human rights.”

Homophobia, misogyny and generalised abuse of human rights. 

“Her performance will collude with the regime’s homophobia, misogyny and generalised abuse of human rights. That’s not the kind of thing Jennifer Lopez supports. She shouldn’t be going.

“The Dubai regime is using her to project a more liberal image. It’s a cynical exercise, and it’s shameful that she is going along with it.”

Sadly, JLO is far from alone in sacrificing concern for women, LGBTQ+ people, migrant workers and others persecuted by Middle Eastern regimes.

David Beckham and other supposed allies have done the same. Unfortunately, even famous members of the LGBTQ+ community have chosen to accept blood money from these evil regimes.

 

Here’s some others:

‘Shameless’ influencers paid to help rehabilitate Saudi image.

Georgia Love & Elliot Lee promote Saudi holidays.

David Beckham: paid defender of Qatar sportswashing.

Rebel Wilson cops backlash over promo for anti-gay Dubai.

Not everyone takes the 30 pieces of silver – Thank you, Rod Stewart.

Lifelong ally Rod Stewart refuses Saudi gig.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

