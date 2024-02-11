JLO latest star to put $ before LGBTQ+ rights

JLO, previously highly regarded as an LGBTQ+ ally, reportedly accepted £5 million to attend the launch of a new hotel in anti-LGBTQA+ Dubai yesterday.

Part of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai provides an excellent example of reputation laundering. Totalitarian Middle Eastern regimes sanitise their reputations by throwing money at sports and pop stars whose presence in the countries distracts from horrendous human rights records.

Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell told The Sun it was shameful for JLO to collude with the regime’s cover-up of its human rights abuse.

“It’s very sad that a long-time LGBTQ ally like Jennifer Lopez is prepared to put money before human rights.”

Homophobia, misogyny and generalised abuse of human rights.

“Her performance will collude with the regime’s homophobia, misogyny and generalised abuse of human rights. That’s not the kind of thing Jennifer Lopez supports. She shouldn’t be going.

“The Dubai regime is using her to project a more liberal image. It’s a cynical exercise, and it’s shameful that she is going along with it.”

Sadly, JLO is far from alone in sacrificing concern for women, LGBTQ+ people, migrant workers and others persecuted by Middle Eastern regimes.

David Beckham and other supposed allies have done the same. Unfortunately, even famous members of the LGBTQ+ community have chosen to accept blood money from these evil regimes.

