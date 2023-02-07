JK Rowling’s transphobic legacy looms over new Hogwarts game

Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world action/adventure game set in the Wizarding World popularized by the Harry Potter novels, is one of the most anticipated game releases of 2023. However, another kind of legacy could be putting this upcoming release in serious jeapordy.

JK Rowling is now notorious for the transphobic warpath she has been on over the past several years.

Though the red flags began raising over subtleties – a liked tweet, a tone-deaf characterisation – the Harry Potter author has since gone full.

Rowling has spoken out again, and again, and again about her invalidation of Trans women.

It has not only drawn a line in the sand for fans of the series, but even embroiled so many cast members of the original series to either speak out against (or in defense of) the controversial author.

But now, as Rowling continues her transphobic tirade almost every other week, the Wizarding World fans once loved could be at risk of sinking alongside its captain.

Hogwarts Legacy boycott

The boycotts of the game (before it has even been released) have been extensive so far.

Many gamers are choosing to either not purchase, play or support the game in any other capacity due to its connection to the author.

One boycotter includes Twitch Streamer Will Overgard, who explains in a TikTok, “Please do not support the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game,

“Friends, colleagues, cohorts, the whole lot of you. I’m asking you very sincerely, please do not stream it, don’t make YouTube videos about it, don’t buy it, and don’t bloody pre-order it.

“The reason being is that you may not be aware that by supporting this title, you are essentially aligning yourself with some really heinous transphobic values.

“J.K. Rowling, aka Joanne, has made it extremely clear that they see the success of this title as being vindication of their transphobic views, that by this title doing well that means that they were correct.”

Another YouTuber who called for their audience to boycott the game was met with a direct response from the author herself on Twitter:

“Deeply disappointed @jessiegender doesn’t realise purethink is incompatible with owning ANYTHING connected with me, in ANY form,” Rowling said.

“The truly righteous wouldn’t just burn their books and movies but the local library, anything with an owl on it and their own pet dogs. #DoBetter.”

Although the author has seemingly had little involvement in the development of the game, she will evidently still receive royalties from the game.

But is it good?

Despite the controversy, the game has already received overhwhelmingly positive reviews.

Many of these reviews account for the wider context and the frustration of the wider gaming community.

Ultimately, however, no matter how good the quality of the game is, it’s success (or failure) lies in the hands of the populus now.

