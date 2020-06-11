JK Rowling doubled down on her trans views, and people have thoughts

JK Rowling has shared a lengthy essay with her 14 million followers on her views on transgender issues, doubling down on her views after a fierce transphobia backlash.

Last weekend, the Harry Potter author was criticised for tweets she posted discussing biological sex and gender identity. Now Rowling has taken to Twitter again to share the 3600-word blog post in a tweet reading “TERF wars”. Many of Rowling’s critics gave her the label TERF, which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”.

“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” she wrote.

In detailing why she’s “deeply concerned” about the “new trans activism,” Rowling discussed her personal history as a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor.

“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” she wrote.

But JK Rowling also added she empathises with transgender women, who face high levels of sexual abuse and violence.

“If you could come inside my head and understand what I feel when I read about a trans woman dying at the hands of a violent man, you’d find solidarity and kinship,” she wrote.

“I believe the majority of trans-identified [sic] people not only pose zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I’ve outlined.

“Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners.”

However Rowling slammed proposed UK reforms allowing trans people to update their sex markers without hormone therapy or surgery.

She suggested the changes would be exploited by predators in bathrooms and changing rooms and jeopardise women’s safety.

“I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe,” she said.

‘Discredited myths about transgender people’

But Human Rights Campaign president Sarah McBride told PEOPLE JK Rowling was “doubling down on dangerous and discredited myths around transgender people and trans rights.”

“In painting transgender people, particularly trans women, as caricatures and potentially as threats to the safety of other people, she is reinforcing the very prejudices that are at the heart of the discrimination, and oftentimes the violence, that comes the trans community’s way,” McBride said.

“The United Kingdom has allowed for transgender people to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity for years. There has not been a problem.

“When trans people face discrimination in employment and housing and public spaces, it’s discrimination that’s rooted in the prejudice that transgender people are not who we say we are.

“And that is exactly what J.K. Rowling is reinforcing.”

McBride said Rowling’s stance was disappointing given she had “professed support for inclusivity and equality in other ways.”

“You’d think her use of the same arguments that Donald Trump and far-right extremists in the United States are using would give her pause.”

JK Rowling claims she ‘might have tried’ to transition

In the essay, JK Rowling also discussed transgender youth at length, expressing concern about the “huge explosion” in young people coming out as transgender.

She quoted a psychiatrist who disputes studies finding trans young people’s mental health improves after receiving gender affirmation and treatment.

One study, published this year in medical journal Pediatrics, found treatment can be life-saving for trans teenagers.

Instead, Rowling reflected on her own sense of feeling “mentally sexless” during her adolescence and believes she “could have been persuaded” to transition as a result.

“I’ve wondered whether, if I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition,” she wrote.

“The allure of escaping womanhood would have been huge. I struggled with severe OCD as a teenager.

“If I’d found community and sympathy online that I couldn’t find in my immediate environment, I believe I could have been persuaded to turn myself into the son my father had openly said he’d have preferred.”

Rowling also brought up cases of people “detransitioning,” which she describes as an “increasing” phenomenon.

A 2015 survey of nearly 28,000 transgender people by the US’ National Center for Transgender Equality, found 8 percent of respondents reported detransitioning.

Sixty-two percent said their detransition was only temporary, with parental pressure the most common reason. Only 0.4 percent reported detransitioning after realising it wasn’t right for them.

Emma Watson tweets ‘love and respect’ for trans people

After Daniel Radcliffe backed trans rights earlier this week, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson also weighed in on the furore, tweeting her support for the trans community.

She also encouraged fans to donate to trans charities for Pride Month.

“Trans people are who they say they are. [They] deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she wrote.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

What’s disheartening about JK Rowling’s stance is that, at the heart of fantasy fiction, there’s a delicate discovery of selfhood through magic. Trans and nonbinary people deserve the same freedom to write their own narratives, not dogmatic assertions dictating their identities. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) June 10, 2020

jk rowling is really using her platform to spread violent myths and lies to a minority group who’s lives are consistently in danger. Let’s get this CLEAR, If a cis man wanted to go in to the women’s bathroom to attack them HE WOULD, he wouldn’t pretend to be trans. He just would. — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) June 10, 2020

J.K. Rowling’s essay is dangerous hogwash that will only hurt trans people and reinforce a gender binary that oppresses women but go off, I guess. — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) June 10, 2020

One of my dearest friends is preparing to come out soon, in a way that might completely atomize her life. Why would she do that if she wasn’t her? Why would any of us do this? Trans people weren’t invented in a lab in 2009. We’re in ancient texts, including the frickin’ Bible. — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) June 10, 2020

Here’s all I really want to say about #JKRowling. tl/dr The best way to fight TERF ideology is to commit to dismantling white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/mpSj2yoYQr — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) June 10, 2020

