Jinkx Monsoon given standing ovation at Broadway debut

Sarah Davison
Jinkx Monsoon Chicago Broadway
Jinkx Monsoon has taken to the stage for the first time as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago.

Finding fame after winning the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Monsoon was recently crowned “The Queen of all Queens” – becoming the first queen to win the show twice.

However, the move to Broadway has been a long-held dream for Monsoon.

“I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” they said in a statement to EW.

“The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz’, so this feels almost too serendipitous.”

“But, I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

According to a fan on Twitter, the queer community came out in droves to see Jinkx Monsoon become the first drag queen to take on the role.

To conclude their first night on Broadway,  Monsoon asked fans waiting outside the theatre to help sing “Happy Birthday” to their brother.

Monsoon’s eight-week Broadway stint at New York City’s Ambassador Theater will end on March 12.

