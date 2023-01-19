Jinkx Monsoon given standing ovation at Broadway debut

Jinkx Monsoon has taken to the stage for the first time as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago.

Finding fame after winning the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Monsoon was recently crowned “The Queen of all Queens” – becoming the first queen to win the show twice.

However, the move to Broadway has been a long-held dream for Monsoon.

“I cannot stress enough that this has been a lifelong dream of mine,” they said in a statement to EW.

“The first number I performed in drag was ‘All That Jazz’, so this feels almost too serendipitous.”

“But, I never question my blessings, I just thank Hecate for them.”

READ MORE: Walk That F*cking Duck: Anetra’s iconic Drag Race debut goes viral

According to a fan on Twitter, the queer community came out in droves to see Jinkx Monsoon become the first drag queen to take on the role.

“It’s like Pride in January,” wrote one fan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (they/she) (@thejinkx)

🤗 @ChicagoMusical was amazing last night. Ive seen this production well over 12 times. One of my favorites. @JinkxMonsoon made a most triumphant debut…an incredible moment for her, for drag, and for all of us non binary folks. Lets keep going. Run, don’t walk to see this moment — Alexis Michelle (@AlexisLives) January 17, 2023

The crowd at @ChicagoMusical to see @JinkxMonsoon on her opening night…basically pride in January. Nature is healing. 💅🏼👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5kYcsG5flW — molo (@molo011) January 16, 2023

First act of @ChicagoMusical just finished and @JinkxMonsoon already has two standing ovations. Absolute queen shit. pic.twitter.com/YAj9XviylT — molo (@molo011) January 17, 2023

From the screams and cheers coming from the Ambassador Theatre tonight, one thing is clear: @JinkxMonsoon is a bonafide Broadway star! Catch her in @ChicagoMusical thru March 12. pic.twitter.com/3087KJhcK9 — Kobi Kassal (@kkassal) January 17, 2023

Just got to intermission and the audience is absolutely electric. I think @JinkxMonsoon got a whole minute of screaming standing ovation and applause when she walked on stage even before she could say anything 😂🙌🙌🙌 and she’s absolutely crushing it!!! — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) January 17, 2023

To conclude their first night on Broadway, Monsoon asked fans waiting outside the theatre to help sing “Happy Birthday” to their brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (they/she) (@thejinkx)

Monsoon’s eight-week Broadway stint at New York City’s Ambassador Theater will end on March 12.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.