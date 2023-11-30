Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme: The importance of chosen family during the holiday season

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are currently touring The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show across America, but this wasn’t always the most wonderful time of year for the RuPaul’s Drag Race alums.

“It’s funny because DeLa and I play distinct characters on stage: DeLa loves Christmas, I hate Christmas. But our actual backstories are the exact opposite,” Jinkx told Q‘s Tom Power in an interview alongside DeLa.

For Jinkx, Christmas was centred around her grandma who was “the type to just take in everyone who didn’t have somewhere to be.”

“I didn’t know it, but my grandma taught me about chosen family within my given family,” she says.

“I take the experiences I had as a kid that my grandma gave to me and I pay it forward through this show now, because I was one of the fortunate queer kids in Portland, Oregon, who had a family who loved me — my flamboyant, clearly queer self. Like I was a visibly queer, visibly trans kid since birth. It just took me time to realize that. So I get to take that feeling and give that to my audiences now.”