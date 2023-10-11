Jimi The Kween releases new suicide awareness single

Jimi The Kween and Reuben Styles in the video clip for Interstellar. Photo: YouTube.

2020 The Voice alumni Jimi The Kween has teamed up with Y.O.G.A (You’re Only Great Always) – the solo side project of Reuben Styles AKA one half of the ARIA award winning duo Peking Duk – to release a new song to raise money for suicide awareness.

Released yesterday to mark World Mental Health Day, Interstellar is the first collaboration between the pair and carries a lyrical message about the importance of having the freedom to be one’s true self.

“’Like the stars we glow’ really sums up the intent of the song for me,” Jimi the Kween said of the single.

“It is all about celebrating togetherness and lifting each other up. It’s because of the people that have loved and nurtured me every step of the way, that I am able to proudly present myself to the world.

“Through every challenge and triumph I take their energy with me. Together we can be interstellar!”

Reuben Styles said that while the song was “bright and sparkly” it held an important reminder for people to take the time to look after their mental health.

“More Australians are dying than ever before and it’s partly because people don’t realise how important or how easy it is to talk and seek help,” Styles said.

“Therapy is becoming more accessible through mental health plans and medicare and we should all be at least thinking about finding ways to improve our mind health.”

The pair are planning a fundraising party for Support Act – a music industry charity delivering crisis relief services to musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres who are unable to work due to ill health, injury, a mental health problem or some other crisis.

“Support Act … have created lots of fantastic new support networks in the mental health space such as a 24/7 hotline and free counselling for anyone in the music industry,” Styles said.

“Our fundraiser party is hoping to raise $40,000 through tickets and selling tees. So let’s all have a cosmic time with the cowboy and the gaylien and at the same time keep our health in check.”

Y.O.G.A. & Jimi The Kween’s new single ‘Insterstellar’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

Check out the video clip for the song below.

