Jim Parsons stars in tear-jerking gay dramedy ‘Spoiler Alert’

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons grapples with love and loss in the first trailer for upcoming gay dramedy Spoiler Alert.

The film, which is based on a true story, follows the love story of entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello (Parsons) and his late husband, photographer Kit Cowan (played by Fleabag star Ben Aldridge).

In 2014, Kit was diagnosed and later died from a rare and aggressive form of neuroendocrine cancer.

While the movie is set to explore the early days of the gay men’s relationship, the dramedy will also highlight the “emotionally turbulent 11-month” period from [Cowan’s] diagnosis with terminal cancer to his death.”

“Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance,” the synopsis reads.

Sally Field, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self and Nikki M. James co-star alongside the two leads. The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Michael Showalter directs the new movie.

Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausiello’s real life

The “tragicomic” movie is based on Michael Ausiello’s own book, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The book covered the same period of time before his husband’s death in 2015.

“Humor played a big part in our relationship, humor played a big part in [Kit’s] illness. It was just incredibly instrumental in getting us through, and in getting me through, that year,” Ausiello explained in 2017.

“I really want people to not take their relationships for granted. It’s cheesy to say, but hold their loved ones closer and cherish the relationships.

“Whether it’s a romantic relationship, familial relationship, a friendship, whatever it is: Just don’t take them for granted.”

Spoiler Alert is coming to US cinemas in December, with an Australin release date yet to be confirmed.

Watch the trailer for Spoiler Alert below:

