Jim Parsons says there’s lots of skin in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’

Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons has opened up about one particular day of filming on Ryan Murphy’s new queer-heavy Neflix series Hollywood.

The out actor stars in the new drama series, which is set in the 1940s film industry but featuring a diverse cast of characters.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Parson said filming one scene by a swimming pool was “really awkward and shocking” for him.

“I’ve gone to a lot of gay clubs in my time, and I’ve never seen that many naked people at once, ever. I don’t think that’s legal in most places,” Parsons explained.

“We were surrounded by so many naked people. I just kept trying not to look. But there really came a point – I mean, it was hours we were doing this – I stopped not trying to look.

“I was just like, you know what? What I really feel is admiration.

“To have that kind of relationship with your body that you’re able to just walk around naked in front of this huge crew, and all these other actors and everything, in and out of the swimming pool, I was like, ‘I am in awe.’ That is the healthiest, I think, type of [attitude].”

Parsons also confirmed that there “wasn’t a bad looking one in the bunch. They worked for that confidence, or they were born with it, I don’t know.”

The actor added, “If this doesn’t get people to watch the show, nothing will.”

Ryan Murphy Netflix series re-imagines 1940s Hollywood era

Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series is a progressive “re-imagining” of post-WWII-era Hollywood.

It follows a group of actors trying to make it in Tinseltown following World War II. Jim Parsons plays Henry Willson, a real-life agent to huge stars including closeted actor Rock Hudson.

Parsons told Ellen the series asks, “What would life be like now had Hollywood done things [differently] 80 years ago?”

“About midway through, fact starts turning more into fantasy, and it’s really a show about some what ifs – what if certain decisions have been made?” he said.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s just about choices that weren’t made at the time due to skin colour and sexuality and things like that.

“These characters, make some different choices. [It] sort of begs the question, what would have happened? What would life be like now had Hollywood done things like this 80 years ago?”

Netflix released the trailer for the new series last week. Hollywood arrives on the streaming service on May 1.

