Jim Parsons Producing New Netflix Comedy About Gay Man With Cerebral Palsy

It seems like Jim Parsons won’t have to worry about how to keep himself busy after The Big Bang Theory wraps up its twelfth and final season this May.

Parsons is set to produce a queer-themed Netflix series Special, an adaptation of Ryan O’Connell’s book I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, Deadline reported.

Aside from writing and executive producing, O’Connell will also star in the series, alongside actors Augustus Prew, Jessica Hecht, Marla Mindelle and Punam Patel.

The series will revolve around a gay millennial with cerebral palsy and his experiences coming out as gay, dating, and being an intern.

He then decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants.

Shortly after learning that Netflix picked up the series, Parsons took to Instagram to share his excitement.

He wrote: “Yay, @ryanoconn!!! and yay all of YOU who now get to see how great Ryan is! Coming atcha in April!”

Connell also didn’t want to keep the good news to himself, taking to Twitter to tell the world.

“Special comes out April 12th on Netflix. Critics are already calling it ‘gay’ and ‘disabled’ so you know it must be good!” he wrote.

The eight-part comedy series will be available to stream on Netflix on April 12.