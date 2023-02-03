Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge’s gay flick Spoiler Alert in cinemas

Get the tissues ready! Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge’s tear-jerking gay dramedy Spoiler Alert is opening Australian cinemas.

The film, which is based on a true story, follows the 14-year love story of entertainment journo Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) and his late husband, photographer Kit Cowan (played by Fleabag star Ben Aldridge).

“Through Kit, Michael discovers the family he was robbed of as a child, from Kit’s small-town parents to their extraordinary circle of Manhattan friends,” the synopsis reads.

“While Michael imagines his life unfolding like the plot of one of his favorite romantic comedies, even he can’t predict the twists and turns that will transform and deepen their relationship.”

In 2014, Kit was diagnosed and later died from a rare and aggressive form of neuroendocrine cancer.

As well as looks back at their relationship, the film follows the “emotionally turbulent 11-month” period from the diagnosis with terminal cancer to Cowan’s death.

Sally Field, Queer Eye hunk Antoni Porowski, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self and Nikki M James co-star alongside the two leads.

The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Michael Showalter directs the new gay love story, which opens in Australian cinemas on February 9.

Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausiello’s real life

“Tragicomic” film Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausiello’s own book, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The book covered the same 11-month period before his husband’s death in 2015.

“Humor played a big part in our relationship, humor played a big part in [Kit’s] illness. It was just incredibly instrumental in getting us through, and in getting me through, that year,” Michael explained in 2017.

“I really want people to not take their relationships for granted. It’s cheesy to say, but hold their loved ones closer and cherish the relationships.

“Whether it’s a romantic relationship, familial relationship, a friendship, whatever it is: Just don’t take them for granted.”

Spoiler Alert is in Australian cinemas on February 9. Watch the trailer below:

