Jilted gay groom Michael to marry hunky intruder on MAFS

Michael Stephen MAFS 2024
Images: Nine, Pexels

Married At First Sight Australia has revealed a batch of intruders, including the gay man who will soon marry jilted MAFS groom Michael for real this time.

Season 11 of the Australian version of the dating show has been running for three weeks now on Nine.

The show cast its first gay grooms in years this time around. But the two men didn’t even make it to the altar because one of them, Simon, quit.

Melbourne man Michael (above left) was devastated when expert John told him his wedding was off. Since then, MAFS season 11 has been nothing but heterosexual nonsense.

But that will change soon when Michael gets a second chance. He’ll walk down the aisle with hunky Perth hairdresser Stephen (above right).

Stephen told the show he’s after a serious and monogamous relationship which he’s struggled to find in Perth’s smallish gay dating pool.

The 26-year-old’s last relationship ended four years ago because of cheating, he says in his bio. But he’s back and ready to trust someone again on reality TV.

We don’t know exactly when the intruders will arrive on the show, but it will probably be soon.

 

It’s the first MAFS gay wedding in years

This current season of MAFS filmed last year. Runaway groom Simon’s departure reportedly caused unexpected drama for producers behind the scenes at the time.

But photographers who staked out the MAFS set for spoilers spotted Michael and Stephen together later in the production.

Simon recently called out the show and said he was shocked his short time on the show made it to air at all.

Since premiering in 2015, MAFS Australia has only featured one gay male couple, season three’s Craig and Andy. That union ended disastrously.

In 2020, MAFS featured the first lesbian couple on the show. Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz got married.

Married At First Sight continues on Nine.

