Gay porn star Jessie Colter reveals brain cancer diagnosis in moving post

Well-known gay porn star Jessie Colter has opened up about “making his peace” with an incurable brain cancer diagnosis he received in February.



In the lengthy post to social media, Jessie explained, “On Valentine’s Day this year I was diagnosed with an incurable kind of brain cancer.

“Obviously I was stunned. But there were already so many negative things happening in my life at the same time I couldn’t deal with talking to anyone about this right away.

“The reason I waited this long was because, between then and now, things were either really good or really bad in my life. And I didn’t want to make things worse or diminish the good times. What I learned from all this is that there is never a good time.

“I understand that a lot of you are going to reach out to try and help me, or tell me that there’s some sort of treatment available.

“But like I said before, I kindly ask that you don’t.”

Jessie Colter says he’s ‘already made peace’ with illness

Colter, who has worked in gay porn for more than a decade, told followers he’s “already made peace” with the illness.

“Please don’t be sad or upset for me. What I need now more then tears and sympathy is smiles and happiness,” he said.

“What I need now is feeling good and feeling loved, laughing and spending time with people who I care about.

“I need to make everyday count, because exactly how much time I have left is undetermined. I could be around for a couple of years or couple of decades, but I need to be realistic.

“I’ve lived an incredible life, a life most people dream of having, and for that I am very fortunate and grateful.”

“But my life isn’t over yet. There’s still time to make new memories. So even though yesterday was my 38th birthday, I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to.”

“Just know that I am OK. I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left.

“That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.”

