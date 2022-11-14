Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second child

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second baby.

Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita was born with the help of a surrogate mum on Tuesday, and Ferguson excitedly shared the first photo of the newborn to Instagram.

In the post, the actor apologised to theatregoers for missing a performance of his Broadway play Take Me Out, and explained why.

“We ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” he said.

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita became dads in 2020

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, who is a lawyer, got married in 2013. The couple became dads to first son Beckett in July 2020.

After 11 seasons, Ferguson’s sitcom Modern Family wrapped up in 2020, just months before Beckett was born.

Ferguson said the long-running show ending gave him a chance to “really focus” on raising Beckett.

“There was this forced opportunity to stop and relax and be in the moment,” the actor told People last year.

“[Parenting is] astonishing,” he added.

“I can be in a bad mood and seeing him super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits. It’s so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.