Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita expecting first child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are growing their own modern family.

The actor revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and his husband are expecting their first child.

Corden was discussing life after age 40 with Ferguson when he asked him, “Was turning 40 a big deal for you, just psychologically?”

“Yeah, you know what it is?” Ferguson replied.

“It’s like you said, it’s when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like I need to start getting serious about things.”

Ferguson went on, “This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all.

“But I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now. I’m like, let’s get this show going! I mean, it’s already tick tock.”

Asked by Corden whether they’re having a boy or a girl, Ferguson replied, “A human.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita married in 2013

Justin Mikita is a lawyer and an activist. The couple tied the knot in New York City in 2013, three years after they began dating.

Ferguson also opened up to host James Corden about the end of “Modern Family.” The beloved sitcom is in its 11th and final season.

“It’s incredibly sad. It’s something I’ve been doing for 11 years,” Ferguson said about the show’s upcoming finale.

“That’s like [going through] first through eleventh grade as a kid. That’s a lifetime. We’ll never have a job this good.

“I do not like long goodbyes, so maybe that’s what I’ll do. Just like after my last scene, I’ll just leave the lot and just drive home.

“I feel like that’s the only way I’ll be able to manage this. It’s really emotional.”

Corden told Ferguson, “On your last day of Modern Family, knowing what we know now, you should think, ‘I’m leaving Modern Family behind.’

“And come July, you’re gonna make your new modern family. And it’s gonna be beautiful.”

