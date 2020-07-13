Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband welcome first child

Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are officially dads to their newborn baby, Beckett Mercer.

Mikita shared a photo to Instagram of their son’s onesie from the hospital where he was born last week.

“It’s Beckett, Bitch!” Mikita wrote.

“Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Mikita also thanked the team at the Summerlin hospital in Las Vegas for taking care of their family.

“Thanks for all the messages and congratulations. We are over the moon,” he wrote.

Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita was born last Tuesday (July 7), a spokesperson for Ferguson told PEOPLE.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Ferguson thanked everyone for their kind words after their happy announcement.

“We have always loved the name Beckett and the middle name, Mercer is the street in NYC where we got married almost 7 years ago,” he explained.

“We are so thrilled to be new dads!”

Ferguson first revealed that he and Mikita were expecting a baby in January on the The Late Late Show with James Corden.

When Corden asked about the child’s gender, Ferguson simply said the couple were expecting a “human”.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson married husband Justin Mikita in 2013

Justin Mikita is a lawyer and an activist. He and Ferguson married in New York City in 2013, three years after they began dating.

Earlier this year, Ferguson also spoke to talk show host James Corden about saying goodbye to Modern Family. The beloved sitcom is in its 11th and final season in April.

“It’s incredibly sad. It’s something I’ve been doing for 11 years,” Ferguson said about the show’s finale.

“That’s like [going through] first through eleventh grade as a kid. That’s a lifetime. We’ll never have a job this good.”

Corden told Ferguson, “On your last day of Modern Family, knowing what we know now, you should think, ‘I’m leaving Modern Family behind.’

“And come July, you’re gonna make your new modern family. And it’s gonna be beautiful.”

