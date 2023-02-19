Jess Origliasso: outed and called fake lesbian

Jess Origliasso of The Veronicas claims magazines outed her early in her career and called her a fake lesbian. Twin sister Lisa added that the pair were also accused of queerbaiting.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso spoke to Stella Magazine in the lead-up to their appearance in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Jess Origliasso addressed the consequences of a 2008 photo of her embracing Ruby Rose.

“I was out back then by default – outed by tabloids.

“My statement was that I didn’t need to make a statement. I’m just going to be me, and if you all want to call me a fake lesbian – which is what they called me at the time – I don’t really care.”

Lisa Origliasso added that media called the twins ‘attention seeking’ and accused them of ‘queerbaiting’.

Jess said her song lyrics gave away her sexuality.

“It was weird to have it written about so publicly because you don’t really see that anymore. I was 20. I didn’t want to give them an answer because I didn’t know what the answer was at the time. Labels were loaded back then. But all of our fans knew I was queer; I wrote about it in so many songs.”

Ruby Rose

Meanwhile, Ruby Rose recently announced she is writing a book. The MTV VJ turned actor told her 21 million Instagram followers that her literary opus would expose the truth about The Veronicas.

“The truth. It will piss a lot of people off. But maybe you should have been better? Excited to be free. Excited to tell the truth.

“On the sisters [Veronicas]? You’re first. How horrific you were.”

Nasty! Thank f*ck most of our exes don’t have 21 million Instagram followers.

