Jeremy Finlayson apologises for ‘unacceptable’ homophobic slur

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson issued a statement today expressing his remorse for a homophobic slur he used in a match on Friday night.

The AFL player directed the slur at an Essendon player during a game at Adelaide Oval.

An umpire’s onfield mic picked up the slur, and Bombers players reported hearing it.

To Jeremy Finlayson’s credit, he reported himself for using the slur during the three-quarter time break. He also apologised to the Essendon player on the receiving end of the slur after the siren.

“I take full responsibility for what happened Friday night.

“The word I used is very unacceptable in the game of football. We need to stamp it out, and I’m very remorseful.

“I knew straight away that it was not acceptable, and I take full responsibility.

“I addressed it at the time and … let everyone know what happened, and it’s now in the hands of the AFL to investigate.

“I’m continuing to reflect and improve myself, getting all the education I can to make myself better.”

AFL investigation

An AFL spokesperson said the League was aware of the incident and was investigating.

“We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night’s match vs Essendon. We are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed.”

