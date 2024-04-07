Sport

Jeremy Finlayson apologises for ‘unacceptable’ homophobic slur

jeremy finlayson
Image: Port Adelaide Football Club Facebook

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson issued a statement today expressing his remorse for a homophobic slur he used in a match on Friday night.

The AFL player directed the slur at an Essendon player during a game at Adelaide Oval.

An umpire’s onfield mic picked up the slur, and Bombers players reported hearing it.

To Jeremy Finlayson’s credit, he reported himself for using the slur during the three-quarter time break. He also apologised to the Essendon player on the receiving end of the slur after the siren.

“I take full responsibility for what happened Friday night.

“The word I used is very unacceptable in the game of football. We need to stamp it out, and I’m very remorseful.

“I knew straight away that it was not acceptable, and I take full responsibility.

“I addressed it at the time and … let everyone know what happened, and it’s now in the hands of the AFL to investigate.

“I’m continuing to reflect and improve myself, getting all the education I can to make myself better.”

AFL investigation

An AFL spokesperson said the League was aware of the incident and was investigating.

“We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night’s match vs Essendon. We are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

jeremy finlayson
AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur
North Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson
AFL fines coach Alastair Clarkson for homophobic slur
AFL pays tribute to Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Moment’s silence in tribute to Jesse and Luke at AFL opener
I Kissed A Boy on Gogglebox Australia
Gogglebox Australia stars react to ‘I Kissed A Boy’
Danielle Laidley documentary on Stan
‘Pulls no punches’: Dani Laidley tells story in new documentary
Sydney gay Aussie Rules player Michael O'Donnell
‘Culture of silence’: Why the AFL still has no openly gay players