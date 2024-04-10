Sport

Jeremy Finlayson: AFL decides punishment for slur

Image: AFL Photos

The AFL today announced the punishment incurred by Jeremy Finlayson for the homophobic slur directed at an Essendon player during a Friday night match.

Jeremy Finlayson will serve a three game suspension and attend Pride in Sport education which he will pay for himself.

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said there was no place for homophobia in football.

“Everyone, including Jeremy, understands the word he used is both hurtful and totally unacceptable in any setting, ever.

“The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in society. We want all people in LGBTQI+ communities to feel safe playing or attending our games and we know the incident that happened on the weekend does not assist this goal. As a code we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.

“The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses. Jeremy’s sanction would have been higher if he didn’t immediately understand and take ownership of his mistake both privately and publicly.”

Jeremy Finlayson

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Finlayson again apologised for the slur.

“The word I used has no place in our society or our game.

“Words can be very hurtful and what I said on Friday night was totally unacceptable.”

AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur.

Jeremy Finlayson apologises for ‘unacceptable’ homophobic slur.

