Jeremiah Brent to replace Bobby Berk on ‘Queer Eye’

After the shocking news that interior designer Bobby Berk was stepping away after season 8 of Queer Eye, we now have confirmation on who will be replacing him.

Set to be the final member of the Fab Five alongside Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France is interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEREMIAH BRENT (@jeremiahbrent)

Brent is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design and the lifestyle brand Atrio. Brent previously hosted “Home Made Simple” on the Oprah Winfrey Network and “Say I Do” on Netflix, and starred on the HGTV docuseries “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” alongside his husband, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus.

According to Netflix “the group will once again assist a fresh crop of heroes with their fine-tuned expertise in style, grooming, interior design, culture, and food and drink”.

“And this time around, the Fab Five is betting on Las Vegas, where the upcoming season will take place. As we all know well by now, everybody who comes across the Fab Five leaves with lessons that they’ll take with them everywhere — guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas after all.”

Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye?

In November 2023, Bobby Berk announced “with a heavy heart” that season eight would be his last.

Despite the rumours about an on-set feud, Berk told Vanity Fair that the decision had come down to contractual obligations.

He explained that the Fab Five had only committed to seven seasons and starting making other plans when the contracts expired in 2022.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” Berk said.

But then, as strikes rocked the entertainment industry, Netflix got in touch about signing a new contract.

Bobby Berk explained he didn’t sign, and the other Fab Five members were considering not signing on for more either.

“I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process,” he said.

“We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left.”

According to Netflix, Jeremiah’s first Queer Eye season is set to start production in Autumn.

