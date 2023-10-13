Jennifer Saunders drops big Absolutely Fabulous news

Jennifer Saunders has vowed to finish writing a script for a new Absolutely Fabulous project by the end of the year, but there’s a catch.

The British sitcom’s creator made the promise to her longtime comedy partner Dawn French on the duo’s Titting About podcast.

Dawn explained to listeners that she often challenges Jennifer to work when she needs a push to get projects done.

In the past, the stakes have been high: the British comedy legends famously bet £10,000 on whether Jennifer would finish the script for the Absolutely Fabulous film. She did, and the Ab Fab film came out in 2016.

Now, Dawn asked Jen on their podcast, “What would you like to be forced to do?”

Jennifer Saunders replied she wants to have an initial draft of a new project done over the next two and a half months.

“I need to write a film or a series based on Ab Fab, because everyone wants another Ab Fab movie,” she explained.

But she added, “I can’t do that. I just don’t have a thing. I want to do something related.”

Fortunately, Dawn asked for more details. Would Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley be involved?

“Possibly, including some Ab Fab-ness, but not totally Ab Fab,” she said.

The pair made an official agreement that Jennifer would write “a serious first draft of a film [or TV show] related to Ab Fab by the 31st of December.”

Jennifer confirmed, “Yes. Why not? I’m doing nothing after [this podcast]! Can we say first draft, please?”

Then she got up from her seat and shook Dawn’s hand, making it official.

“She’s shaking on it!” Dawn exclaims. “Alright, that’s a deal! A new Ab Fab product!”

First Absolutely Fabulous news since 2016 film

Absolutely Fabulous debuted on the BBC in 1992, created by Jennifer Saunders from an earlier French and Saunders sketch.

Over the next two decades, the British sitcom became a queer favourite across its five seasons and numerous specials, the last of which screened in 2012.

Then in 2016, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley returned as Edina “Eddie” Monsoon and Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. The film version received mixed reviews but was a box office success.

In 2017, Jennifer and Joanna reunited for a BBC travel documentary that sent the pair to France to learn about – and get very drunk on – champagne.

Eddie and Patsy inevitably came up in conversation, with Jennifer telling Joanna, “They never go away, do they? Every time we meet, we have an idea that makes us laugh about Eddie and Patsy. So they live on.”

French and Saunders: Titting About is streaming on Audible.

Absolutely Fabulous is streaming in Australia on Stan and BINGE. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie is streaming in Australia on Disney+.

